WL-S upends Urbana in girls hoops

WL-S’s Ava Astorino drives to the basket past Urbana’s Olivia MacKendrick during Monday night’s game at UHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Ava Astorino scored a team-high 22 points as visiting WL-S beat Urbana, 58-49, in non-league girls basketball Monday night.

For the Tigers (14-2), Lilly Weaver had 14 points and Bailey Poppe added 11.

For the Hillclimbers (14-3), Peyton Mounce had 23 points and Alex Dixon added 12.

Urbana won the jayvee game, 38-19. Maddie McGill had 8 points for WL-S.

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade girls beat Northwestern, 44-12. For the Tigers (14-0), Ellery Wygal had 16 points and Addi Wallen added 12.

Northeastern won the 7th grade girls game, 30-21. For the Tigers, Ashlyn Yeater had 6 points.