Team Champ competes at Kenton Ridge meet

Team Champ swimmers competed in their last regular season meet at the Kenton Ridge Invitational on Sunday at Wittenberg University.

In the girls competition the finishers and scores were as follows:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Ella Parke, Ella Putterbaugh, Grace Smith and Hannah Volp 6th (6 points)

200 Individual Medley – Ella Parke (time of 3:34.00)

50 Freestyle – Hannah Volp 15th (time of 32.16), Grace Smith (34.25) and Ella Putterbaugh 23th (35.15)

100 Freestyle – Ella Putterbaugh 14th (time of 1:22.68) and Eliza Blosser 17th (1:39.19)

200 Freestyle Relay – Ella Parke, Ella Putterbaugh, Grace Smith, and Hannah Volp 10th (time of 2:15.81)

100 Backstroke – Hannah Volp (time of 1:21.91) and Ella Parke 16th (1:29.71)

100 Breaststroke – Grace Smith 6th (3 points)

West Liberty Salem:

200 Medley Relay – Laney Craig, Lily Smith, Lydia Schmidt, and Addison McAuley 7th (4 points)

200 Freestyle – Laney Craig 9th (time of 3:06.99)

50 Freestyle – Lydia Schmidt 10th (time of 31.12), Addison McAuley 26th (37.31) and Alexandra Schmidt 30th (41.35)

100 Freestyle – Lily Smith 5th (4 points), Lydia Schmidt 7th (2 points) and Alexandra Schmidt 15th (time of 1:34.95)

500 Freestyle – Laney Craig 5th (4 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – Lydia Schmidt, Addison McAuley, Laney Craig, and Lily Smith 11th (time of 2:16.79)

100 Backstroke – Addison McAuley 19th (time of 1:39.10)

100 Breaststroke – Lily Smith 8th (1 point)

Urbana:

200 Freestyle – Natalie Turner 2nd (7 points), Hazel Lightle 3rd (6 points), Samantha Rohrer 6th (3 points)

50 Freestyle – Natalie Turner 12th (time of 31.77), Corynn Ryan 14th (31.99) and Paris Grim 18th (33.31),

100 Freestyle – Peyton Longstreath 6th (3 points), Corynn Ryan 8th (1 point) and Paris Grim 10th (1:16.84)

200 Freestyle Relay – Corynn Ryan, Paris Grim, Peyton Longstreath, and Natalie Turner 9th (time of 2:11.60)

100 Backstroke – Peyton Longstreath 8th (1 point) and Samantha Rohrer 18th (time of 1:36.13)

100 Breaststroke – Hazel Lightle 10th (time of 1:27.87)

400 Freestyle Relay – Corynn Ryan, Samantha Rohrer, Peyton Longstreath, and Natalie Turner 2nd (14 points)

Mechanicsburg:

Emma Moore – 50 Freestyle 2nd place (7 points) and 100 Yard Breaststroke 5th (4 points)

For the boys the results included:

Graham:

200 Medley Relay – Braden Bost, Joshua Ryman, Thomas Neff, and Caleb Owens 2nd (14 points)

200 Freestyle – Braden Bost 4th (5 points), Joshua Ryman 5th (4 points) and Sully Uhl (time of 2:47.75)

50 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 3rd (6 points), Weston Helman 14th (time of 32.29), and Brayden Crooks 15th (33.95)

100 Butterfly – Thomas Neff 2nd (7 points)

100 Freestyle – Caleb Owens 5th (4 points), Sully Uhl 11th (time of 1:10.19), and Weston Helman 14th (1:20.24)

200 Freestyle Relay – Caleb Owens, Braden Bost, Joshua Ryman, and Thomas Neff 1st (18 points)

100 Backstroke – Thomas Neff 3rd (6 points)

100 Yard Breaststroke – Joshua Ryman 3rd (6 points) and Brayden Crooks 7th (2 points)

West Liberty:

Kam Hissong – 50 Freestyle 5th (4 points and in a new school record time of 26.95) and 100 Freestyle 8th (1 point)

Triad:

Grayden Edwards – 50 Freestyle 4th (5 points) and 500 Freestyle 2nd (7 points and a new school record time of 5:40.14)

Urbana:

Owen MacKendrick – 50 Freestyle 7th (2 points) and 100 Freestyle 9th (time of 1:05.21)

London:

200 Medley Relay – Luke Thompson, Isaac Capell, Griffin Lotton, Isaiah Capell 1st (18 points)

200 Freestyle – Griffin Lotton 1st (9 points), Isaiah Capell 2nd (7 points) and Caelan Mars 6th (3 points)

200 Individual Medley – Isaac Capell 1st (9 points)

50 Freestyle – Luke Thompson 1st (9 points) and Gabe Scholl 9th (time of 29.97)

100 Freestyle – Isaiah Capell 2nd (7 points), Gabe Scholl 10th (time of 1:06.59), and James Thompson 13th (1:12.48)

500 Freestyle – Griffin Lotton 1st (9 points) and Caelan Mars 3rd (6 points)

200 Freestyle Relay – Gabe Scholl, James Thompson, Myles Kramer, and Caelan Mars 4th place (10 points)

100 Backstroke – Luke Thompson 1st (9 points)

100 Breaststroke – James Thompson 6th (3 points)

400 Freestyle Relay – Griffin Lotton, Isaiah Capell, Isaac Capell, and Luke Thompson 1st (18 points)

In the team scores, the Urbana girls team finished 8th out of 11 teams with 35 points followed by WL-S in 9th (15 points), Mechanicsburg 10th (11 points) and Graham in 11th (9 points).

For the boys, Graham was 2nd (72 points), Triad was 9th (12 points), WL-S was 10th (5 points) and Urbana was 11th (2 points).

Graham and Urbana swimmers will be participating in the Central Buckeye Conference Championships this Saturday at Wright State. Mechanicsburg, Triad and WL-S swimmers will compete in the Ohio Heritage Conference Championships at Wright State on Feb. 3.