Then and Now: The Mammoth Furniture Store

The Mammoth Furniture Store was located at 118 N. Main Street. Submitted photo Guild Galleries is now in this location. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Mammoth Furniture Store was located at 118 N. Main Street, Urbana. Then photo (ca. 1930) shows a large sign in front of the store. Early in 1901 this location and adjacent buildings on the west side of N. Main Street were involved in a major fire. This fire will be described in a “Looking Back” near its Feb. 24 anniversary.

Late in 1901, after the building had been restored, the Mammoth Furniture Store located at 118 N. Main Street. It remained here until closing in April of 1931 with an auction of its entire stock. The Rock Shop furniture store opened at that location in October of 1931. The Rock Shop was succeeded by Guild Galleries in 1972. Now photo shows this location in 2023.

The Urbana Directory of 1859-60 lists an E. B. & W. R. Patrick furniture store at this location. The Patrick furniture store is still listed here in the 1897 directory. Thus, it is likely that a furniture store has been at this location for over 160 years.

___

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS).