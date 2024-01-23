WL-S prevails in OT; Urbana loses

Graham’s Gus Ward drives to the basket against Tecumseh during Tuesday night’s game at GHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Taran Logwood scored a team-high 12 points as WL-S beat West Jefferson, 45-40, in OT in OHC boys basketball Tuesday night.

WL-S led, 22-17, at the half and the score was tied, 36-36, at the end of the fourth quarter.

For the Tigers (12-3, 11-1), Brevin Louden had 11 points and Miles Hostetler added 10.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 40-12. For the Tigers, Sam Strapp had 15 points.

The WL-S 9th-graders lost to Arcanum, 31-21. For the Tigers, Casey Boyer and Noah Sarver each scored 6 points.

UHS loses

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake rallied to defeat Urbana, 54-53, in CBC boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Hillclimbers led, 26-23, at the half.

UHS is now 9-5 overall.

Indians fall

MECHANICSBURG – Fairbanks knocked off Mechanicsburg, 75-48, in OHC boys basketball Tuesday night.

Fairbanks led, 32-22, at the half.

The Indians are now 1-13, 1-10.

Graham loses

ST. PARIS – Tecumseh rallied to upend Graham, 49-43, in CBC boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Falcons led, 21-18, at the half.

Graham is now 4-11 overall.

JH basketball

In 7th grade boys basketball, Tecumseh beat Graham, 39-30.

The WL-S 7th grade boys defeated West Jefferson, 35-28. For WL-S, Brandel Sullivan had 26 points.

The WL-S 8th grade boys won, 40-9 win. For the Tigers, Beckett Sullivan had 11 points.

The WL-S 7th grade boys beat Northeastern, 32-20. For the Tigers, Brandel Sullivan had 16 points.

The WL-S 8th grader boys won, 52-11. For the Tigers, Beckett Sullivan had 15 points.

The Urbana 7th grade boys beat Shawnee, 48-18. For UJHS, Mekhi Peterson had 13 points and Breylon Potter added 12.

Shawnee won the 8th grade boys game, 39-36. Roman Swain had 10 points and Drew Dixon added 9 for UJHS.