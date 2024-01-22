WL-S downs Triad in boys bowling

WL-S beat Triad, 2,640-1,860, in OHC boys bowling on Monday.

For the Tigers, Devon Jones had a 218-249 467, Kaden Francis a 255-161 416 and Tucker Searles a 184-203 387.

M’burg girls win

Mechanicsburg defeated Fairbanks, 2,564-1,982, in OHC girls bowling on Monday.

For the Indians, Ashton Waller had a 168-239 407, Hannah Dingledine a 203-180 383 and Kendall Rausch a 166-212 378.

Graham splits

Shawnee downed Graham, 2,962-2,848, in CBC boys bowling on Monday.

For the Falcons, Daniel Evans had a 226-247 473, Peyton Schwierking a 248-212 460 and Andrew Clark a 202-186 388.

Graham won the girls match, 2,673-1,944.

For the Falcons, Maddi Murphy had a 199-236 435, Jorden Hillman a 224-197 421 and Kailey Dowty a 214-184 398.