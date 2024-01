Urbana defeats Bellefontaine in boys hoops

Mechanicsburg’s Conner Eyink drives to the basket and scores against visiting Springfield Catholic Central Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana knocked off Bellefontaine, 69-51, in CBC/KTD boys basketball Friday night.

UHS is now 9-4, 5-1.

Graham falls

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 65-23, in CBC/MRD boys basketball Friday night.

Indian Lake led, 42-12, at the half.

Graham is now 4-10, 0-6.

JH basketball

Graham beat London, 38-31, in 7th grade boys basketball.

The Urbana 8th grade boys defeated Kenton Ridge, 45-36. For UJHS, Drew Dixon had 14 points and Roman Swain added 12.

Urbana’s 7th grade boys won, 42-27. For UJHS, Breylon Potter had 10 points and Andrew Vactor added 9.