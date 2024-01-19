Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

_____

Saturday, January 20

Annual Champaign County Wedding Expo: at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Friends of Champaign County Library “Soup and Bread Tasting” — located in the Champaign County Library 1060 Scioto Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or as long as supplies last. Free to the community.

Woodstock Lions Club Chicken and Noodle Dinner: 4-6 p.m. at the Lions Clubhouse, 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock

Gloria Theatre: The Boys in the Boat, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Evergreen Cemetery Association: annual meeting will be held at the St. Paris Public Library on at 10 a.m.

Sunday, January 21

Gloria Theatre: The Boys in the Boat, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com

Thursday, January 25

Champaign County Board of Elections: regular session meeting at 9 a.m. in the board office, 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.

Champaign Aviation Museum: free lecture at 6 p.m. Lt. Col. Brian J. Duddy (retired) will be presenting “Invasion Stripes: The Wartime Diary of Capt. Robert Uhrig, USAAF and the Dawn of American Military Airlift.” The museum is located at 1652 N. Main Street, Urbana. Doors open at 5 p.m. This event is free and registration is not required.

Sunday, January 28

Champaign County Historical Society: annual membership meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Immediately following the meeting, Darrell Heckman will present a program discussing the Aleutian Islands and their connection to Champaign County during World War II. The meeting and the program will be at the Champaign County Historical Society.

Monday, January 29

Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union community blood drive: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1121 North Main St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Monday, February 5

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: meeting at 9 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio.

Monday, February 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Tuesday, February 13

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 East state Route 29, Urbana. The program will be given by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on the topic of Fraud. Please have your reservation for the $15 catered lunch to Ruth by February 9 at 937-605-3105.

Monday, February 19

DAR meeting: 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Presentation of annual essay and good citizen awards to area students. All members should bring a dessert to share.

Friday, February 22

Gloria Theatre live performance: Celtic Angels Ireland, 7:30 p.m.