PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Nobel was found as a stray in Mechanicsburg. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Nobel was found as a stray in Mechanicsburg, and was being fed by someone for a year. As an unspayed female she naturally became pregnant and gave birth to four kittens (Pooh Bear, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger). When the kittens were four months old, Nobel and the kittens were surrendered to PAWS Animal Shelter. The kittens are in the Cattitude room, one of our kitten rooms at the shelter. They are all playful, and love to wrestle with one another. They like to cuddle together when napping! They’re ready to be adopted, so stop by and meet these sweet little kittens! Put in an application to adopt one and hopefully one of the siblings. If you submit an inquiry via Petfinder for more information, please include your telephone number for a more-timely response.

Visit Nobel and the kittens at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS