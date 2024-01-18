Weaver leads WL-S to win in girls hoops

ANNA – Lilly Weaver had 22 points as WL-S knocked off Anna, 68-50, in non-league girls basketball Thursday night.

For the Tigers (12-2), Ava Astorino had 18 points and Chaley Wade added 16.

Anna won the jayvee game, 34-21. For the Tigers, Kiersten Stoll had 8 points.

JH basketball

Triad beat WL-S, 25-22, in 7th grade girls basketball. For WL-S (6-6), Ava Martin and Karlee Lucas each had 7 points.

WL-S won the 8th grade girls game, 45-2. For WL-S (13-0), Lucy Cole had 12 points and Arianna Weaver added 9.

Triad did not report statistics.