UHS’s Scott sets school record in bowling

Jonathan Alder beat Urbana, 2,856-2,624, in CBC boys bowling on Thursday.

For the Hillclimbers, Draden Belt had a 192-200 392, Logan Dale a 219-165 384 and Brevan Staley a 219-162 381.

UHS won the girls match, 2,396-2,349.

For the Hillclimbers, Jazmyn Scott had a school-record 289-226 515, Emily Fisher a 172-235 407 and Lauren Turner a 158-157 315.

Indians sweep

Mechanicsburg defeated Greenon, 2,798-2,643, in OHC boys bowling on Thursday.

For the Indians, Christopher Ritchie had a 279-267 546, Jacob Brumfield a 233-243 476 and Aaron Adams a 191-168 359.

Mechanicsburg won the girls match, 2,759-2,213.

For the Indians, Gwen Westfall had a 233-221 454, Kendall Rausch a 247-194 441 and Hannah Dingledine a 206-224 430.

Falcons split

Graham downed Ben Logan, 2,752-2,057, in CBC girls bowling on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Maddi Murphy had a 251-236 487, Kailey Dowty a 224-223 447 and Mackenzie Clark a 213-183 396.

Ben Logan won the boys match, 3,055-2,773.