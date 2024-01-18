Retirement marks a milestone for food bank

Patrick Field presents Maureen Sheehan Massaro with a Maureen Sheehan Massaro Partner Agency Assistance Fund certificate. Field is the board president of Second Harvest Food Bank. Submitted photo

SPRINGFIELD – Second Harvest Food Bank announces the bittersweet retirement of Maureen Sheehan Massaro from its board of directors.

Massaro has been an invaluable member of the organization for the past 5 years, serving as board president from 2019 to 2022. Her dedication and leadership have left an indelible mark on Second Harvest’s mission to provide nutritious food to those in need.

In recognition of Massaro’s outstanding contributions during her tenure, Second Harvest Food Bank had the distinct honor of announcing the new Maureen Sheehan Massaro Partner Agency Assistance Fund last month. This fund was established to honor Massaro and her pivotal role in the organization’s 2020 transition to a locally-owned and governed nonprofit.

The Maureen Sheehan Massaro Partner Agency Assistance Fund will play a vital role in 2024 and beyond by supporting the food bank’s 60 partner agencies. The agencies will have the opportunity to apply for grants from this fund to pay for items such as equipment, capacity-building resources, or specific food requests. The goal is to help them in their mission to provide nutritious food to neighbors in Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties who are struggling with food insecurity.

Massaro’s legacy of compassion and dedication will continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of many neighbors throughout Second Harvest’s tri-county service area.

Andy Irick, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank, shared his thoughts on Massaro’s retirement from the board and the establishment of the fund: “Maureen’s leadership and commitment to our cause have been truly inspiring. We are grateful for her tireless efforts in advancing our mission. The Maureen Sheehan Massaro Partner Agency Assistance Fund will be a lasting tribute to her legacy, enabling us to serve our community more effectively.”

To support the Maureen Sheehan Massaro Partner Agency Assistance Fund, Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, a $25,000 matching gift pledge is in place. Contributions will have double the impact in honoring Maureen’s legacy and helping those in need. Donations can be made online at theshfb.org/donate or by mail to: Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray St., Springfield, Ohio 45503. Please specify that your donation is intended for the Maureen Sheehan Massaro Partner Agency Assistance Fund.

For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank, visit theshfb.org or call 937-325-8715.

Information from Second Harvest Food Bank, serving Champaign, Clark, and Logan Counties.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark, and Logan Counties is a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. It serves the tri-county community by sourcing, collecting, storing, and distributing approximately 6 million pounds of food to 60 non-profit member agencies who feed the hungry directly.