Cromwells celebrate 60th anniversary

John and Sharon Cromwell celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 12. Submitted photo

John and Sharon Cromwell of Urbana celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 12.

They were married in Urbana, Ohio on Jan. 12, 1964.

John is retired from Navistar. Sharon is a retired teacher from Urbana City Schools.

They are parents to 3 children: Kathy (Scott) Oberly, Wendy Adams and Steve (Maxine) Cromwell.

They have 9 grandchildren: Eric Scott Oberly, Taryn (Scott) Brassard, Eric Braden Williams (deceased), Wesley (Jess) Oberly, Ashley Swank, Jordan Adams, Brandon Adams, Ian Evringham, and Ashley (Todd) Peterson.

They have 13 great-grandchildren: Lucas Oberly, Caleb and Sadie Brassard, Hunter Knotts, Quincy, Lyric and London Peterson, Diante McDavid, Kaylee Chalendar, and Tristin, Tavian, Tremaine and Ace Peterson.

John and Sharon enjoy traveling, bonfires with their friends, walking trails, and getting out in nature. John enjoys hunting, fishing, talking with friends, and his “corn crib.” Sharon enjoys books, watching sports, playing games, and going out to eat.

They got married when John was 19 years old and Sharon was 16 years old. They have loved each other through the years and endured through all of life’s challenges. Please wish this happy couple well on their 60th “Diamond” Wedding Anniversary.