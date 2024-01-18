Regent Kim Snyder (center) is shown leading members in completing Urbana Chapter’s annual report. Submitted photo

Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

January 8, 2024

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana. Hostesses for the meeting were Kim Snyder and Betsy VanHoose. Also attending were: Jeanne Evans, Dona Tullis, Lynda Berube, Becky Shultz, Judith Henson, Sharon McCall, Lana Seeberg, Judy Brooks, and Joanna Woodburn.

Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order. Betsy VanHoose began the opening ritual by leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Dona Tullis led the American’s Creed, and Becky Shultz led singing of the National Anthem. Regent Snyder led as we recited the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

Betsy VanHoose read the President General’s message, in which she reiterated that NSDAR will “Celebrate Stars and Stripes Forever” this year. The Regent asked members to save pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and provide gift cards for our Veteran’s initiative. Using the large screen, she showed everyone how to log into the National DAR Members’ Website, to log volunteer hours. We have until January 15 to complete logging hours for 2023.

Other business was suspended, and the rest of the meeting was devoted to completion of the Chapter Master Report for 2023. The National Chapter Master Report and Chapter Achievement Awards forms were completed, and our Chapter achieved a Level 1 rating. The State Honor Roll was also verified, and the Chapter achieved the top level of Trillium designation for Chapters in Ohio with State Honor Roll points.

Regent Snyder announced that Wreaths Across America is doing a BOGO (buy one get one) event through January 16, 2024, which can be done online or by checks written to Wreaths Across America (WAA). Checks for WAA should be given to her from now on.

Our next meeting will be Monday, February 19, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Everyone should bring a dessert item to share with our guests from all the local schools.

The meeting was adjourned at 4:15 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Joanna Woodburn