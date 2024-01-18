Board expresses thanks to poll workers

Submitted story

The Champaign County Board of Elections extends our sincere thanks to each and every poll worker who worked the general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

In an age of increased attention to elections and election integrity, Champaign County is proud to have a dedicated bench of seasoned poll workers who ensure the fairness and freedom of our elections on a bipartisan basis. Some were brand new to this role in November, and others carried the experience of decades – all have proved immeasurably helpful in the face of changing directives and procedures. Our poll workers have consistently performed beyond our expectations. We appreciate you all and thank you very much for your commitment to your community and to our democratic processes.

The board also wishes to thank Mr. Rich Randall at Graham High School for his efforts in helping students register to vote and serve as poll workers. Mr. Randall has done an outstanding job over the years helping his students to understand their role as citizens. We welcome any administrator or school district in the county to follow Mr. Randall’s example. Contact the board today and find out how you can help your students register to vote and become active participants in our elections.

Students who are at least 17 years old can serve as poll workers: contact your school or the board for more information. Serving as a poll worker can provide important context for students who wish to learn the process and the rights and responsibilities of voters, as well as to fulfill potential service hour requirements for graduation, and help foster a sense of community and civic pride. If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, please contact the board of elections at 937-484-1575, text us at 937-817-3997, or visit www.boe.gov/champaign to sign up. You will be compensated for serving on election day and for training classes.

The next election is the presidential primary on March 19, 2024. The deadline for voter registration is Feb. 20 and early voting will begin on Feb. 21.

Champaign County Board of Elections

Meredith Bodey, Director

Chris Creamer, Deputy Director

Karen Ward, Chairperson

Lynn Mintchell

Steve Moore

Mike Terry