PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Dee and I am a 5-month-old Doberman mix girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Dee and I am a 5-month-old Doberman mix girl. Mom was a registered Doberman Pinscher and dad was a smooth talking salesman! I came to Barely Used Pets with my 5 siblings. We all look like Mom, except for me. I am going to be a whole lot bigger than the rest of them. We are a funny, energetic group of puppies. We love our toys and are very noble looking … at least that’s what they tell us! We really want to be “home” for the New Year!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets