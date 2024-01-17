DeLong leads Indians over Triad in girls hoops

Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley (right) blocks the shot of Triad’s Jazz Ford during Wednesday night’s game at THS. Photo by John Coffman Photography

NORTH LEWISBURG – Addie DeLong matched her career high with 37 points as Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 76-43, in OHC girls basketball Wednesday night.

The Indians used a 20-2 run to end the first half to take command.

DeLong connected on 16 of 24 from the floor and converted five of six free throws while also recording five steals.

Liv Skillings (15 points, eight assists, four steals and three blocked shots) and Emily Conley (12 points, seven rebounds and six assists) contributed all-around games for the Indians.

For the game, Mechanicsburg shot 57 percent (25 of 44) from inside the three-point arc and forced 26 Triad turnovers.

The Indians (14-1, 11-0) faced a 23-18 deficit with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter before five consecutive points by Conley evened the score. Mechanicsburg then out-scored Triad, 15-2, to close the half.

For Triad (5-10, 2-8), Emma Ferguson had 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Abbey Overfield had 8 points and 6 rebounds, Mia LeMay had 7 points and 8 rebounds and Ashlyn McCoy added 6 points and 11 rebounds.

DeLong had previously tallied 37 points in an 85-66 victory vs. West Jefferson on Jan. 19, 2022.