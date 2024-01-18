Village preps to apply for grants

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Jan. 15 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Mayor Jason Adelsberger presented the administrator’s report. He shared that village administrator Roger Brake is preparing to apply the village for two grants soon. The first grant is a 20 percent match “surface transportation block grant” that will fund sub base road work on West Sandusky Street near Winner’s One Stop. The second grant is an EPA reimbursement grant for a street sweeper/salt storage totaling $34,000.

Adelsberger continued to say that water meters are expected to begin to arrive and be switched over in mid-February. He stated that in the meantime, testing for water pressure and bacteria on the new lines is being conducted.

He also stated that Brake and Police Chief David Patrick II have met with the school regarding new crosswalk signage. The new signs will be push activated LED lit signs. Adelsberger said the school is willing to split the cost for these.

Patrick informed the council that the new dash camera has been installed in one of the police cruisers. The camera has a dashboard view as well as a view in the rear seat of the cruiser.

Adelsberger then shared that the village is planning on sending a new contract to Union Township for fire and EMS services. Union Township just passed a replacement levy of 4 mills for fire protection. The rate will be raised to $200,000 a year.

The council then went into executive discussion for the purposes of personnel.

According to Adelsberger, Billy Cobb was appointed to the vacancy on the village council. Pay for the police department was also discussed. Patrick received a pay raise, to $63,000 a year. Pay rate for part-time police officers was set at $17 an hour, and part-time police sergeant pay rate was set at $17.50 an hour.

The village council will meet next on Monday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village council meetings are open to the public.

Reach the writer at [email protected]