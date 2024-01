Graham’s Owen Powell (left) shoots over a Bellefontaine defender on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

BELLEFONTAINE – Graham lost to Bellefontaine, 56-55, in CBC boys basketball Tuesday night.

WL-S wins

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Madison Plains, 42-39, in OHC boys basketball Tuesday night.

For the Tigers (10-3, 9-1), Taran Logwood had 14 points and Brevin Louden added 11.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 49-31. For the Tigers, Sutton Wilcoxon had 15 points and Sam Strapp added 13.

Indians fall

CEDARVILLE – Mechanicsburg fell to Cedarville, 63-37, in OHC boys basketball Tuesday night.