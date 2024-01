Urbana sweeps London in bowling

Urbana defeated London, 2,532-2,407, in CBC boys bowling on Tuesday.

For UHS, Brevan Staley had a 233-196 429, Kohldon Belt a 219-206 425 and Draden Belt a 223-172 395.

The Urbana girls team won, 2,366-2,053.

For UHS, Jazmyn Scott had a 206-179 385, Emily Fisher a 121-231 352 and Lauren Turner a 135-209 344.

Graham splits

Graham beat Northwestern, 2,532-2,285, in CBC girls bowling on Tuesday.

For the Falcons, Kailey Dowty had a 185-212 397, Maddi Murphy a 193-172 365 and Mackenzie Clark a 180-173 353.

Northwestern won the boys match, 3,038-2,688.