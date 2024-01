Winter Wine Tasting Dinner is Jan. 19

Submitted story

The next Winter Wine Tasting Dinner at Freshwater Farms of Ohio will be held January 19 at 6 p.m. The theme for this 6-course meal and wine/cocktail tasting flights will be the “Pacific Coast.” Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 937-652-3071 to save your seat, entrée preference and table groupings. Dinner is $40 and $10 for the first flight of four drink tastings. Freshwater Farms of Ohio is located at 2624 N. US Hwy. 68, one mile north of Urbana.