Local cat saved from cruel treatment

Emma, a cat whose ears were mutilated in a cruel act, has found love thanks to the good Samaritans who found her suffering, the local Barely Used Pets shelter, Urbana Veterinary Clinic and a new family who loves her dearly. Submitted photo Emma relaxes while cuddling with her new family. Submitted photo

A cat recently found frozen to the ground and mutilated with her ears cut off now has a loving family.

Emma, dubbed “Emma the earless cat” by the staff at Barely Used Pets in Champaign County, was reportedly found recently in the Moorefield Park near Clark County’s subdivision of Northridge.

Emma was stuck to the ice and someone had cut off her ears and attempted to cut off her tail. Emma was suffering and left behind to die in the ice with her injuries.

According to staff at Barely Used Pets, a couple of good Samaritans found Emma and rescued her by pouring a bottle of warm Mountain Dew they had with them onto the ice that bonded her to the ground. Emma was freed, fed, bathed and brought to Barely Used Pets by the good Samaritans.

The Vito Carducci family has now adopted Emma and she spends her days cuddling with them and enjoys warm laps. The staff at Barely Used Pets said Emma has not been deterred by a cruel experience at the hands of unknown perpetrators.

She still loves people and loves her new family.

“Hello, my name is Vito, and about three weeks ago my wife, daughter, and I adopted Emma while my best friend was in town for the holidays from the Army,” Carducci wrote to the shelter after adopting Emma. “She has been an absolute joy to have around the house and she is settling in very well. She is happy to be in a warm home with plenty of food and warm laps to sit in. Thank you again for the amazing services you do for animals in the community and for bringing Emma and my family together to give her a happy ‘furrever’ home.”

Prior to her adoption, the staff at Urbana Veterinary Clinic provided spaying for Emma, stabilized the remainder of her tail and provided a wellness check.

“A wonderful family has now adopted her and she is warm and loved by them all,” according to a statement from Barely Used Pets. “This is a story of bad intentions that didn’t pan out. Thank God for that wonderful couple who stopped and saved her from what would have been a horrible death in the cold … and of course, the family she is now part of. The part of her tail that was left has healed up now.

“This is a story of how lots of good people come together to save and mend a broken little soul. She doesn’t seem to be upset at all about what happened to her, but grateful for all of the effort and love that have given her a new chance to be happy!”