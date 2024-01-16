‘The Boys in the Boat’ at Gloria Theatre this weekend

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

Wednesday, January 17

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: special meeting at 9 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio. The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss current and future vacancies in the position of Director and Deputy Director.

Thursday, January 18

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: will meet at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.

North Main Street Corridor open house: the community is invited to an open house from 6-7:15 p.m. to learn about the draft vision statement, goal statements, and action steps for the North Main Street Corridor Plan in Urbana. Location: 205 South Main Street, Urbana, OH 43078 (Enter from the East Market Street entrance). Share your thoughts on the plan’s draft vision, goals, and action steps in-person or online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UrbanaNMainSurvey . Learn more about the plan and get updates about any changes regarding the open house due to inclement weather on our website: https://www.urbanaohio.com/north-main-street-corridor-plan.html .

Friday, January 19

Gloria Theatre: The Boys in the Boat, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 20

Annual Champaign County Wedding Expo: at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Friends of Champaign County Library “Soup and Bread Tasting” — located in the Champaign County Library 1060 Scioto Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or as long as supplies last. Free to the community.

Woodstock Lions Club Chicken and Noodle Dinner: 4-6 p.m. at the Lions Clubhouse, 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock

Gloria Theatre: The Boys in the Boat, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 21

Gloria Theatre: The Boys in the Boat, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com

Thursday, January 25

Champaign County Board of Elections: regular session meeting at 9 a.m. in the board office, 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.

Champaign Aviation Museum: free lecture at 6 p.m. Lt. Col. Brian J. Duddy (retired) will be presenting “Invasion Stripes: The Wartime Diary of Capt. Robert Uhrig, USAAF and the Dawn of American Military Airlift.” The museum is located at 1652 N. Main Street, Urbana. Doors open at 5 p.m. This event is free and registration is not required.

Sunday, January 28

Champaign County Historical Society: annual membership meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Immediately following the meeting, Darrell Heckman will present a program discussing the Aleutian Islands and their connection to Champaign County during World War II. The meeting and the program will be at the Champaign County Historical Society.

Monday, February 5

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: meeting at 9 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio.

Monday, February 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Friday, February 22

Gloria Theatre live performance: Celtic Angels Ireland, 7:30 p.m.