PAWS PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Ellie May likes to be held and petted. She would do well with just about any family. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Ellie May was found as a stray in Urbana, and was trapped by a TNR group (trap, neuter, return) so she could be spayed. She was so friendly that they brought her to PAWS Animal Shelter to find a permanent home. She’s a bit overwhelmed at finding herself in a room with so many other cats, so she frequently likes to hang out in one of the cages (we’re a free-roam shelter, but we have cages with beds in them for cats who feel more secure there. They can come and go at will.). She does like to be held and petted, and she’s learning how to play. She’s not at all aggressive with the other cats, so she would do well with just about any family.

Visit Ellie May at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS