JAMESTOWN – Greeneview held off WL-S, 38-35, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

For the Tigers (10-2, 9-2), Chaley Wade had 14 points and Ava Astorino added 11.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 22-15. For the Tigers, Belle Sarver had 11 points.

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade girls beat Fairbanks, 30-28, in 2 OTs. For the Tigers (12-0), Addi Wallen and Lucy Cole each had 9 points.

Fairbanks won the 7th grade girls game, 35-29. For the Tigers (6-5), Ashlyn Yeater had 11 points.