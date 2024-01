Graham defeated London, 2,509-2,260, in CBC girls bowling on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Elizabeth Riley had a 193-215 408, Mackenzie Clark a 165-192 357 and Kailey Dowty a 158-170 328.

WL-S swept

Greenon beat WL-S, 2,593-2,455, in OHC boys bowling on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Kaden Francis had a 190-197 387, Devon Jones a 237-148 385 and Luke Thomas 184-189 373.

Greenon won the girls match, 2,362-1,846.