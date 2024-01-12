‘Migration’ on screen this weekend at Gloria Theatre

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

Friday, January 12

Gloria Theatre: Migration, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 13

Champaign County YMCA community blood drive: 9 a.m. to noon at 191 Community Drive, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Gloria Theatre: Migration, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 14

Gloria Theatre: Migration, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Annual MLK program Jerusalem Second Baptist Church: 5 p.m. at the church, located at 1036 S. High Street in Urbana

Monday, January 15

Urbana Township Trustees meeting: noon at township building

Wednesday, January 17

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Thursday, January 18

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: will meet at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.

North Main Street Corridor open house: the community is invited to an open house from 6-7:15 p.m. to learn about the draft vision statement, goal statements, and action steps for the North Main Street Corridor Plan in Urbana. Location: 205 South Main Street, Urbana, OH 43078 (Enter from the East Market Street entrance). Share your thoughts on the plan’s draft vision, goals, and action steps in-person or online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UrbanaNMainSurvey . Learn more about the plan and get updates about any changes regarding the open house due to inclement weather on our website: https://www.urbanaohio.com/north-main-street-corridor-plan.html .

Saturday, January 20

Annual Champaign County Wedding Expo: at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Friends of Champaign County Library “Soup and Bread Tasting” — located in the Champaign County Library 1060 Scioto Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or as long as supplies last. Free to the community.

Woodstock Lions Club Chicken and Noodle Dinner: 4-6 p.m. at the Lions Clubhouse, 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock

Thursday, January 25

Champaign County Board of Elections: regular session meeting at 9 a.m. in the board office, 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.

Champaign Aviation Museum: free lecture at 6 p.m. Lt. Col. Brian J. Duddy (retired) will be presenting “Invasion Stripes: The Wartime Diary of Capt. Robert Uhrig, USAAF and the Dawn of American Military Airlift.” The museum is located at 1652 N. Main Street, Urbana. Doors open at 5 p.m. This event is free and registration is not required.

Sunday, January 28

Champaign County Historical Society: annual membership meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Immediately following the meeting, Darrell Heckman will present a program discussing the Aleutian Islands and their connection to Champaign County during World War II. The meeting and the program will be at the Champaign County Historical Society.

Monday, February 5

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: meeting at 9 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio.

Monday, February 12

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Friday, February 22

Gloria Theatre live performance: Celtic Angels Ireland, 7:30 p.m.