Donahoe scores 1,000th in Urbana win over JA

Urbana’s Will Donahoe scores his 1,000th career point Friday night against visiting Jonathan Alder. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Senior Will Donahoe scored his 1,000th career point during Urbana’s 59-57 win over Jonathan Alder Friday night in CBC/KTD boys basketball.

Donahoe is the ninth Hillclimber to score 1,000 or more points. He has been the starting point guard for UHS since his freshman year, when he scored his first 215 points.

With Friday night’s victory, Urbana is now 8-3, 4-1.

WL-S wins

WEST LIBERTY – Taran Logwood scored a team-high 23 points as West Liberty-Salem defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 56-40, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

WL-S led, 29-21, at the half.

For the Tigers (9-2, 8-1), Miles Hostetler had 13 points.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 61-27. For the Tigers, Sam Strapp had 18 points, Troy Christison had 14 and Jake Lauck added 10.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Shawnee knocked off Graham, 66-32, in CBC/MRD boys basketball Friday night.

Shawnee out-scored Graham, 43-11, in the second half.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys basketball team beat Jonathan Alder, 34-26. For UJHS, Carter Houseman had 12 points.

In the 8th grade boys game, Urbana won, 55-41. For UJHS, Drew Dixon led all scorers with 23 points and Case Teepe added 14.