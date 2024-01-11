PET CAT OF THE WEEK

My name is Momma Cat and I am a 2-year-old grey and apricot calico girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Momma Cat and I am a 2-year-old grey and apricot calico girl. I was rescued by a family. They took me in from the streets because they could see how pregnant I was and I was about to have my babies. I had my babies and before they could get me spayed, I went out and got pregnant again! They found homes for all of my first litter of babies and I had 2 more babies as my second litter. When they found out how much it would cost to get me spayed, they could not afford it. So they brought me and my two new babies to Barely Used Pets. My two new babies have already found their homes and I am no longer looking for another one-night stand! Won’t you please come and see me? I am all spayed now and no more babies. I never knew how much work having kids was, so now I just want to curl up with you on the sofa!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets