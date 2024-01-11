City seeks input on North Main Corridor plan

Submitted story

The City of Urbana, in partnership with residents, local businesses and the community, is developing a plan for a portion of the North Main Street corridor.

Share your thoughts on the plan’s draft vision, goals and action steps in-person or online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UrbanaNMainSurvey.

Attend the Community Open House on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the municipal building or take this newest plan survey and provide your input today. We want to hear your feedback regarding the plan’s draft vision, goals and action steps.

Learn more about the plan and get updates about any changes regarding the open house due to inclement weather on our website: https://www.urbanaohio.com/north-main-street-corridor-plan.html.

Info from City of Urbana