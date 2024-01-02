WL-S, Triad earn wins in boys hoops

JAMESTOWN – West Liberty-Salem defeated Greeneview, 62-48, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (6-1, 6-0), Taran Logwood had 19 points and Brevin Louden and Miles Hostetler each had 15.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 30-27, For the Tigers, Sutton Wilcoxon had 9 points and Elijah Christison added 7.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 35-22. For the Tigers, Casey Boyer had 13 points and Tucker Searles added 8.

Triad wins

BELLEFONTAINE – Kane Bailey scored a team-high 23 points as Triad defeated Ben Logan, 63-55, in OT in non-league boys basketball on Saturday.

The Cardinals led, 35-29, at the half and the score was tied, 53-53, at the end of the fourth quarter.

For Triad (3-6), Cameron Thomas had 16 points and 8 rebounds.