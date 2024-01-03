DeLong leads Mechanicsburg to win; UHS loses

Urbana’s Lyza Forson (pictured) scored 22 points against visiting Bellefontaine on Wednesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Addie DeLong scored a team-high 18 points as Mechanicsburg defeated Worthington Christian, 51-29, in non-league girls basketball on Wednesday.

The Indians led, 28-12, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (10-1), Olivia Skillings had 17 points.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee game, 36-35. For the Indians, Mylee DeLong had 16 points.

UHS loses

Visiting Bellefontaine rallied to knock off Urbana, 51-46, in CBC/KTD girls basketball on Wednesday.

“We struggled offensively to get shots and hit shots,” said UHS Coach Amanda Mounce.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 24-17, at the half but rallied to take a 36-35 lead after three quarters.

For UHS (10-2, 3-2), Lyza Forson had 22 points and 6 rebounds and Peyton Mounce added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Graham falls

HARROD, Ohio – Allen East beat Graham, 58-35, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.

The Falcons trailed, 46-17, at the half.

For Graham, Zoey Conn had 12 points and 5 rebounds and Cora McWhinney added 10 points.