Graham defeated North Union, 2,465-2,052, in CBC boys bowling on Tuesday.

Graham won the girls match, 2,325-2,071.

UHS swept

Kenton Ridge beat Urbana, 3,093-2,405, in CBC boys bowling on Tuesday.

For the Hillclimbers, Kohldon Belt had a 181-183 364, Blayne Gullett a 183-173 356 and Brevan Staley a 150-168 318.

KR won the girls match, 2,391-2,347.

For UHS, Emily Fisher had a 176-198 374, Audrie Williams a 179-191 370 and Jazmyn Scott a 183-167 350.