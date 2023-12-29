Urbana defeats Graham in boys hoops

ST. PARIS – Urbana knocked off Graham, 44-25, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.
The Hillclimbers led, 25-15, at the half.
Triad loses
SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic beat Triad, 57-53, in non-league boys basketball Friday night.
On Wednesday, visiting Ridgedale held off Triad, 54-52, in non-league boys basketball.
Triad trailed, 22-20, at the half.
For the Cardinals, Kane Bailey had 24 points.
Indians fall
COLUMBUS – Tree of Life Christian nipped Mechanicsburg, 38-37, in non-league boys basketball on Thursday.
Mechanicsburg was out-scored, 30-24, in the second half.
For the Indians, Lane Poland had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
JH basketball
The Urbana 7th grade boys basketball team lost to Graham, 35-29. Tate Lantz had 15 points for Urbana.
In the 8th grade boys game, Urbana won, 50-24. Drew Dixon had 18 points and Case Teepe added 11 for Urbana.
Graham did not report statistics.