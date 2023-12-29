Urbana defeats Graham in boys hoops

Urbana’s Aiden Bradshaw blocks the shot of Graham’s Gus Ward during Friday night’s game at GHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography

ST. PARIS – Urbana knocked off Graham, 44-25, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers led, 25-15, at the half.

Triad loses

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic beat Triad, 57-53, in non-league boys basketball Friday night.

On Wednesday, visiting Ridgedale held off Triad, 54-52, in non-league boys basketball.

Triad trailed, 22-20, at the half.

For the Cardinals, Kane Bailey had 24 points.

Indians fall

COLUMBUS – Tree of Life Christian nipped Mechanicsburg, 38-37, in non-league boys basketball on Thursday.

Mechanicsburg was out-scored, 30-24, in the second half.

For the Indians, Lane Poland had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys basketball team lost to Graham, 35-29. Tate Lantz had 15 points for Urbana.

In the 8th grade boys game, Urbana won, 50-24. Drew Dixon had 18 points and Case Teepe added 11 for Urbana.

Graham did not report statistics.