Mounce leads Urbana to win over Graham

Graham’s Hailey Nash shoots over Urbana’s Lola Rice during Friday’s game at GHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography

ST. PARIS – Peyton Mounce scored a game-high 29 points as Urbana defeated Graham, 77-61, in CBC girls basketball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers led, 36-29, at the half.

For UHS (10-1), Mounce had 15 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals, Lyza Forson had 19 points, Alex Dixon had 16 points and 5 assists and Lola Rice added 7 points.

For the Falcons (5-5), Zoey Conn had 24 points and Cora McWhinney added 11.

Urbana won the jayvee game, 55-9. For UHS, Noraa Smith had 11 points and Janaya Scott added 10.

The Hillclimbers host Bellefontaine on Wednesday.