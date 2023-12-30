PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Hi! My name is Alice and I am an 11-week-old Beagle/Heeler Mix girl. I am friendly, affectionate and playful. But I am also a quiet girl. I came to Barely Used Pets with my siblings all the way from Hazard, Kentucky. We are really lucky to be here because there are so many puppies down in Kentucky. We aren’t going to get too big, but just the right size for cuddles! Please come and see me and my siblings!
