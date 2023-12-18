Mounce scores 38 in UHS victory

Urbana’s Peyton Mounce (pictured) scored 38 points in a win over visiting Belmont Monday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Peyton Mounce had her first triple double with 38 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists as Urbana routed visiting Belmont, 101-31, in non-league girls basketball on Monday.

UHS led, 64-19, at the half.

For the Hillclimbers (7-1), Alex Dixon had 18 points and 7 assists and Lola Rice had 10 points and 7 assists.

Mounce also became the 9th player in Urbana girls basketball history to score 1,000 or more points.

Tigers win

WEST LIBERTY – Bailey Poppe scored a game-high 14 points as WL-S beat Madison Plains, 49-29, in OHC girls basketball on Monday.

For the Tigers (7-1, 6-1), Ava Astorino had 13 points and Chaley Wade added 12.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 26-23, in OT. For the Tigers, Maddie McGill had 12 points and Maddie Adkins added 10.

Falcons lose

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 59-49, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Monday.

The Lakers led, 26-18, at the half.

JH basketball

WL-S topped Greeneview, 46-24, in 8th grade girls basketball. For the Tigers (7-0). Addi Wallen had 17 points and Arianna Weaver added 14.

Greeneview won the 7th grade girls game, 34-16. For the Tigers (3-3), Emily King had 6 points.