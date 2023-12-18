Mounce scores 38 in UHS victory

Peyton Mounce had her first triple double with 38 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists as Urbana routed visiting Belmont, 101-31, in non-league girls basketball on Monday.
UHS led, 64-19, at the half.
For the Hillclimbers (7-1), Alex Dixon had 18 points and 7 assists and Lola Rice had 10 points and 7 assists.
Mounce also became the 9th player in Urbana girls basketball history to score 1,000 or more points.
Tigers win
WEST LIBERTY – Bailey Poppe scored a game-high 14 points as WL-S beat Madison Plains, 49-29, in OHC girls basketball on Monday.
For the Tigers (7-1, 6-1), Ava Astorino had 13 points and Chaley Wade added 12.
WL-S won the jayvee game, 26-23, in OT. For the Tigers, Maddie McGill had 12 points and Maddie Adkins added 10.
Falcons lose
LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 59-49, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Monday.
The Lakers led, 26-18, at the half.
JH basketball
WL-S topped Greeneview, 46-24, in 8th grade girls basketball. For the Tigers (7-0). Addi Wallen had 17 points and Arianna Weaver added 14.
Greeneview won the 7th grade girls game, 34-16. For the Tigers (3-3), Emily King had 6 points.