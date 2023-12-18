Urbana sweeps Tecumseh on bowling

Urbana’s Jazmyn Scott (pictured) rolled a 258 game against Tecumseh on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana downed Tecumseh, 2,870-2,735, in CBC boys bowling on Monday.

UHS won the girls match, 2,552-2,303.

For the Hillclimbers, Jazmyn Scott had a 185-258 443, Audrie Williams a 178-190 368 and Mallory Stokes a 191-159 350.

Indians sweep WL-S

Mechanicsburg beat WL-S, 2,803-2,133, in OHC girls bowling on Monday.

For the Indians, Gwen Westfall had a 219-216 435, Ashton Waller a 201-222 423 and Faith Ford a 174-238 412.

For the Tigers, Alyssa Mueller had a 182, Elli Ullery a 178, Lilly Gearheart a 159, Sadie Paul a 144 and Payton Leightner a 143.

Mechanicsburg won the boys match, 2,771-2,386.

For the Indians, Jacob Brumfield had a 255-264 519, Aaron Adams a 233-222 455 and Christopher Ritchie a 204-193 397.

For the Tigers, Kaden Francis had a 190, Luke Thomas a 162, Tucker Searles a 178, Adam Jennings a 213 and Zander Gluckle a 234.