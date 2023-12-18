Patrol investigates double-fatal crash in Preble Co.

GRATIS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a double-fatal crash that occurred Monday involving a deputy with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in Gratis Township, Preble County at approximately 4:09 a.m.

Deputy Joshua Isaac Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, was traveling southbound on state Route 503 in a marked 2018 Ford Explorer, while Michael Eugene Gayhart II, 36, of West Elkton was traveling northbound.

The vehicles collided in a head-on crash.

Both Hamilton and Gayhart II were pronounced deceased at the scene. No other individuals were in either vehicle when the crash occurred.

Both the north and south lanes of state Route 503 were closed as a result of the crash and have since reopened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday afternoon ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Preble County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower. Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of the second of the two funerals. All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

Info from Ohio State Highway Patrol and office of Gov. Mike DeWine.