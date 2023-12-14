Mechanicsburg sweeps Greeenview in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Greeneview, 2,563-1,434, on Thursday. The Indians were led by Hannah Dingledine, who rolled a 382 with games of 191, 191 and Ashton Waller, who also had a 382 with games of 189, 193.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Kendall Rausch had a 144, 205 for a 349, Faith Ford a 190, 168 for a 358 and Gwen Westfall a 180, 172 for a 352.

Mechanicsburg won the boys match, 2,649-1,701.

WL-S swept

Southeastern topped WL-S, 1,010-1,752, in OHC girls bowling on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Alyssa Mueller had a 153, Payton Leightner a 145, Makenzy Sandefor a 122, Sadie Paul a 149 and Savannah Gluckle a 120.

Southeastern won the boys match, 2,590-2,409.

For the Tigers, Kaden Francis had a 201, Devon Jones a 256, Adam Jennings a 182, Luke Thomas a 158 and Zander Gluckle a 143.

Graham splits

Shawnee knocked off Graham, 2,811-2,572, in CBC boys bowling on Thursday.

Graham won the girls match, 2,526-1,848.

For the Falcons, Kailey Dowty had a 238-216 454, Jorden Hillman a 224-172 396 and Elizabeth Riley a 179-184 363.