ST. PARIS – Graham downed Kenton Ridge, 53-21, in CBC girls basketball on Wednesday.

Graham led, 31-7, at the half.

For the Falcons, Zoey Conn had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Emma Yukon added 12 points.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade girls defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 30-5. For the Tigers (3-2), Emily King had 17 points.

The WL-S 8th grade girls won, 52-5. For the Tigers (6-0), Ellery Wygal had 16 points, Arianna Weaver had 14 and Lucy Cole added 10.