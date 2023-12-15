Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

Friday, December 15

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 4 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Wednesday, December 20

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, December 22

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 7 p.m.

Mercy Health Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St., Urbana. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Saturday, December 23

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 4 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 24

Gloria Theatre: Wonka, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, December 25

Free Christmas Meal: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Gathering Place (111 N. Detroit St., West Liberty) as drive-thru pickup or dine-in. Free meal delivery by calling Oak Grove Mennonite Church at 937-465-4749 by Dec. 24.

Thursday, December 28

Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet to certify candidates and issues for the March 19 Primary Election ballot. Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Board office, 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office

2024

Tuesday, January 2

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: will not meet on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Board has rescheduled to meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, Ohio.