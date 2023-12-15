Urbana, WL-S win in boys basketball

Urbana defeated visiting Kenton Ridge, 53-44, in CBC/KTD boys basketball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers are now 3-1, 2-0.

WL-S wins

SPRINGFIELD – WL-S beat Northeastern, 51-32, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Tigers led, 25-14, at the half.

For WL-S (3-1, 3-0), Taran Logwood had 17 points, Miles Hostetler had 11 and Carson Poppe added 9.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 55-20. For the Tigers, JJ Johnson had 10 points and Sutton Wilcoxon and Troy Christison each added 9.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 31-22. For the Tigers, Tucker Searles had 8 points and Noah Sarver added 7.

Graham loses

ST. PARIS – North Union upended Graham, 55-45, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

North Union led, 25-21, at the half.

Triad falls

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks knocked off Triad, 80-42, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Fairbanks out-scored the Cardinals, 44-16, in the second half.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys beat Ben Logan, 47-29. For Urbana, Mehki Peterson had 11 points and Jetson Armstrong and Breylon Potter each had 10.

Urbana’s 8th grade boys won, 57-37. For Urbana, Drew Dixon had 22 points, Riley Mounce had 12 and Roman Swain added 10.