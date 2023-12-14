Grimes Field to receive federal money

Brown

WASHINGTON – Urbana’s Grimes Field will receive $144,000 in federal funds, it was announced earlier this month.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced 96 investments for airport improvements across the state of Ohio totaling more than $49 million.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “These investments will enhance safety and operations at Ohio airports and improve travel for Ohio families and businesses.”

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the investments as part of the Airport Infrastructure Grant program.

These awards were made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Brown helped to write and pass.