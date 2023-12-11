WL-S upends Triad in girls hoops; UHS falls

WL-S’s Chaley Wade drives to the basket against Triad on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

NORTH LEWISBURG – WL-S upended Triad, 61-30, in OHC girls basketball on Monday.

For the Tigers (5-1, 4-1), Chaley Wade had 20 points, Ava Astorino had 14 and Lilly Weaver added 11.

For the Cardinals (3-5, 1-4), Abbey Overfield had 10 points and 5 rebounds.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 48-16. For the Tigers, Kiersten Stoll and Belle Sarver each had 12 points. For the Cardinals, Gracie Martin had 6 points and Bre Parsons added 6 rebounds.

UHS falls

Jonathan Alder knocked off Urbana, 56-44, in CBC/KTD girls basketball on Monday.

JA out-scored the Hillclimbers, 34-22, in the second half.

For the Hillclimbers (4-1, 1-1), Peyton Mounce had 26 points and 9 rebounds, Alex Dixon had 11 points and Lyza Forson added 8 rebounds.

JH basketball

WL-S beat Mechanicsburg, 47-8, in 8th grade girls basketball.

For the Tigers (5-0), Lucy Cole had 14 points and Arianna Weaver added 10.