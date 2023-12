LONDON – Madison Plains defeated Mechanicsburg, 41-33, in OHC boys basketball on Monday.

The score was tied, 17-17, at the half.

Mechanicsburg is now 0-4, 0-3.

JH basketball

The Urbana boys 7th grade basketball team beat Tecumseh, 38-25. Carter Houseman had 11 for the Climbers and Mekhi Peterson added 8.

In the 8th grade game, Urbana won, 48-31. Roman Swain and Drew Dixon each had 14 points for Urbana.