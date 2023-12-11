King sentenced for murder

King

On Monday, Dec. 11 in Champaign County Common Pleas Court, Jamie Jamiel King was sentenced to a total term of imprisonment of 18 years to life for the murder of Kaden Harkins. King was sentenced by Judge Nick A. Selvaggio.

The shooting incident took place in the city of Urbana on April 15, 2023 at an apartment located at 113 S. Main Street, also known locally as the Endowment Building. King and Harkins were living together at the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to information from Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi.

King, 30, used a handgun to shoot the victim 13 times, causing her death.

On Nov. 13, 2023, King entered a guilty plea to murder and also pleaded guilty to a 3-year firearm specification included as part of the murder charge.

Talebi spoke at the sentencing hearing indicating the defendant has a documented history of substance abuse, violence and illegal possession and use of firearms.

Talebi noted the defendant’s prior criminal record, including prior convictions for:

• Felony drug trafficking offenses, involving a firearm. (2011, South Carolina)

• Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. (2011, South Carolina)

• Wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, assault, intimidating a participant in a legal process, involving a firearm. (2020, Kentucky)

The Kentucky charges resulted in the defendant being sentenced to prison. The State of Kentucky released the defendant in November 2021, placing him on “shock probation” for 5 years. The defendant subsequently travelled to Ohio to pursue his relationship with the victim, Harkins.

The defendant was on parole to the State of Kentucky and was in Ohio without the permission or knowledge of his Kentucky parole officer when he committed the murder of Harkins, who was 25 years old.

“The defendant was sentenced to a mandatory term of imprisonment. The murder charge required the judge to impose a sentence of fifteen (15) years to life and the firearm specification required the judge to order the defendant to serve an additional three (3) years of mandatory imprisonment,” Talebi said. “The total term of imprisonment being eighteen (18) years to life. The defendant is also required to register in a violent offender registry and is still facing charges in the State of Kentucky for violating the terms of his parole.

“Mr. King is a violent career criminal who unnecessarily took the life of an innocent young woman. Today, justice was served and Mr. King will now be incarcerated for 18 years to life for his heinous conduct,” Talebi said.