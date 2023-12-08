WL-S’s Taran Logwood drives to the basket against Mechanicsburg Friday night.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – WL-S beat Mechanicsburg, 62-37, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

The Tigers out-scored the Indians, 42-15, in the second half.

For WL-S (1-1, 1-0), Taran Logwood had 20 points, Miles Hostetler had 16 and Brevin Louden added 14.

For the Indians (0-3, 0-2), Deacon Meade had 15 points.

The Tigers won the jayvee game, 41-4. For WL-S, Garrett Wallen had 12 points, Troy Christison had 9 and Elijah Christison added 8.

The Tigers won the 9th grade game, 38-13. For WL-S, Connor Leichty had 11 points and Braden Hershberger added 8.

Triad wins

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad knocked off West Jefferson, 46-22, in OHC boys basketball Friday night.

The Cardinals led, 31-11, at the half.

Graham loses

ST. PARIS – Indian Lake upended Graham, 64-24, in CBC boys basketball Friday night.

The Lakers led, 37-13, at the half.

JH basketball

Urbana’s 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Franklin Monroe, 37-25. For UJHS, Drew Dixon had 20 points and Braxten Spriggs had 9.

Urbana’s 7th graders won, 49-17. For UJHS, Tate Lantz had 12 points and Carter Houseman added 11.