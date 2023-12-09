PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Nina is a 4-month-old mixed breed girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Nina and I am a 4-month-old mixed breed girl. I was picked up as a stray girl in Jackson, Ohio. There was another puppy, also a stray … and a litter of puppies that were already scheduled to go to Barely Used Pets. So, what was one more? I got to go along with the crowd. I arrived in style in a Caddy. I am a good girl and love to play with all of the puppies here. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. They tell me that I am quiet and dignified. I love kisses and I am so ready for my new forever home!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets