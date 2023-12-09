PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
Hi! My name is Nina and I am a 4-month-old mixed breed girl. I was picked up as a stray girl in Jackson, Ohio. There was another puppy, also a stray … and a litter of puppies that were already scheduled to go to Barely Used Pets. So, what was one more? I got to go along with the crowd. I arrived in style in a Caddy. I am a good girl and love to play with all of the puppies here. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. They tell me that I am quiet and dignified. I love kisses and I am so ready for my new forever home!
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets