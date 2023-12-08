Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

___

Friday, December 8

Gloria Theatre: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, 7:30 p.m. (live performance, tickets purchased online at Gloria Theatre website)

Saturday, December 9

Christmas Open House at PAWS Animal Shelter: 12:30-3 p.m. Meet all the kitties, get your photo taken with Santa. Home for the Holiday Sale featuring reduced adoption fees. Donations of cleaning supplies and food greatly appreciated. Santa already brought the kitties plenty of toys. Address: 1535 W. U.S. Route 36 west of Urbana.

Mechanicsburg Christmas in the Village: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Liberty Christmas Tour of Homes: 4-8 p.m. Tickets available on day of event at Town Hall, 201 N. Detroit St.

Gloria Theatre: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, 7:30 p.m. (live performance, tickets purchased online at Gloria Theatre website)

Champaign County Library: Children of all ages are invited to Peace Cranes & Pizza from 11 a.m. to noon

Monday, December 11

Champaign County Library: Children of all ages are invited to Peace Cranes & Pizza from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will celebrate the holidays with lunch, an ornament exchange ($10 or less), and music provided by the Graham High School Choir. The fun begins at 11 at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. St. Rt. 29, Urbana. Please make your $15 lunch reservation by December 8 by calling/texting Ruth, 937-605-3105.

Wednesday, December 13

DAR Christmas Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg.

Thursday, December 14

Champaign County Library: Teens and adults are invited to from 6-7 p.m. for Peace Cranes & Pizza (please register so organizers have enough pizza)

Christmas Truce on the Western Front: a program presented by Bill Albers, will be held at the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. and the doors will be open at 5:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public

Saturday, December 16

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Thursday, December 28

Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet to certify candidates and issues for the March 19 Primary Election ballot. Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Board office, 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office

____

2024

Tuesday, January 2

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: will not meet on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Board has rescheduled to meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, Ohio.