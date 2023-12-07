Mechanicsburg defeats WL-S in girls hoops

Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley drives to the basket against visiting WL-S Thursday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Addie DeLong scored a team-high 15 points as Mechanicsburg held off WL-S, 55-50, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

The Indians out-scored the Tigers, 24-15, in the second half.

For Mechanicsburg (4-1, 3-0), Olivia Skillings and Taylor Heizer each had 13 points and Emily Conley added 11.

For WL-S (3-1, 2-1), Chaley Wade had 16 points, Lilly Weaver had 12 and Bailey Poppe added 11.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 36-28. For the Tigers, Maddie Adkins had 11 points. For the Indians, Belle Rodgers had 16 points.

Graham falls

NEW CARLISLE – Tecumseh downed Graham, 48-44, in CBC girls basketball.

For the Falcons (2-2), Emma Yukon had 12 points and 7 rebounds and Hailey Nash added 11 points.

Jayvee basketball

Madison Plains beat Triad, 36-16, in girls jayvee basketball on Thursday. For Triad, Hannah Russell had 9 points and Bre Parsons added 9 rebounds.

JH basketball

WL-S topped Northeastern, 43-17, in 8th grade girls basketball.

For the Tigers (4-0), Lucy Cole had 10 points and Addi Wallen added 9.